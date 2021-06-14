News / Metro

Showers forecast for the rest of the week

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
First working day after the Dragon Boat Festival holiday will see temperatures ranging from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius with short showers and high humidity.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast from Tuesday to Friday but next week might see dry and sunny days.

Temperatures this week will range from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Humidity will be high with some short showers on Monday evening. 

Tuesday will see temperatures range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, the first working day after the holiday, with short showers and humidity at 75 to 95 percent.

The air quality index will be "excellent" or "good" this week.

Residents are advised to keep their homes clean and well ventilated to prevent mold during the "plum rain" season.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     