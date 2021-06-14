Showers forecast for the rest of the week

First working day after the Dragon Boat Festival holiday will see temperatures ranging from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius with short showers and high humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast from Tuesday to Friday but next week might see dry and sunny days.

Temperatures this week will range from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Humidity will be high with some short showers on Monday evening.

Tuesday will see temperatures range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, the first working day after the holiday, with short showers and humidity at 75 to 95 percent.

The air quality index will be "excellent" or "good" this week.

Residents are advised to keep their homes clean and well ventilated to prevent mold during the "plum rain" season.