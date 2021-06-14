News / Metro

Italian businessman thinks highly of Belt and Road Initiative

The 69th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian Mario Moretti, senior director of Registro Italiano Navale Italy Classification Society Asia.
The 69th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expat Mario Moretti, senior director of Registro Italiano Navale Italy Classification Society Asia.

Moretti said his company's connection with Shanghai can be traced back to as early as 1885, and it reopened its office in Shanghai in 1997.

"The business environment in Shanghai is very exciting with a lot of opportunities," he said. "Business opportunities between China and Italy are increasing in number due to the Belt and Road Initiative. Our company benefits from it."

Moretti believes preserving inheritance of the past is the foundation for building the future. He quoted a Chinese proverb: "Consider the past and you will know the future."

