Elevated 'red' exhibition opens at Shanghai Tower

  18:44 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
An exhibition chronicling the seven national congresses held by the Communist Party of China in its first 28 years opened today at Shanghai Tower.
Ti Gong

The highest "red" exhibition opens at Shanghai Tower.

An exhibition chronicling the seven national congresses of the Communist Party of China in its first 28 years opened today at Shanghai Tower.

It's the first time that memorials and museums of the first to seventh national congresses have partnered to hold such an exhibition. Also, it's the highest "red" exhibition, as it's taking place on the 118th floor, 546 meters above ground, of Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest skyscraper.

The exhibition features nearly 1,000 photos that tell the story of how early Party members risked their lives to hold national congresses, and struggled for a bright future in the first 28 years of the Party's history – prior to the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

"Our Party's history is told in important meetings one after another," said Yan Aiyun, director of the Party Committee in Shanghai's Party History Research Center.

The first national congress announced the Party's founding; the second guided the journey of the revolution; the third facilitated the Party's first cooperation with the Kuomintang; the fourth and fifth proposed the leading role of the proletariat in the revolution; the sixth guided further development of the revolution; and the seventh took Mao Zedong Thought as the Party's guiding ideology, Yan said.

The exhibition will run for four months, after which it will travel to Guangzhou, Wuhan, Suifenhe, Yan'an and other cities.

