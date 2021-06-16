3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from DR Congo, the UAE and Ethiopia. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 8.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 14.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on June 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 38 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,797 imported cases, 1,721 have been discharged upon recovery and 76 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.