German expat helps stroke victims live normal lives

The 69th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Juergen Beck, former head of health-care solutions at Boehringer Ingelheim China.

"We have received tremendous support from Shanghai and Pudong New Area governments and Shanghai International Medical Center to establish a world-class rehabilitation center," said Beck.

He added that the rehabilitation center aims to help patients who have suffered strokes live normal lives. It has introduced German clinical know-how and partnered with Chinese companies.