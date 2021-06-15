'Born in Shanghai' tells the Party history

The short video series presents an insight into the Party's history and the city's role as its birthplace, using elements designed to appeal to the younger generation.

"Born in Shanghai," a short video series telling stories about the founding and development of the Communist Party of China, is airing on the local News Channel, Dragon TV and streaming platform Knews.

The eight-episode series gives an insight into historical events and Shanghai's role as the birthplace of the Party. It highlights the city's historical sites and tells viewers more about the Party's history.

The series is helmed by young directors of Shanghai Media Group, who have incorporated elements such as a cappella singing, magic, animation and storytelling to appeal to younger people. They interviewed many people, including historians and expats.

One of them is American TV host and scholar Steven Weathers, who has been living in Shanghai for 15 years. In 2012, he received the Magnolia Award for his contributions to the city.

"Shanghai is an amazing city, now and always," said Weathers.