News / Metro

'Born in Shanghai' tells the Party history

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
The short video series presents an insight into the Party's history and the city's role as its birthplace, using elements designed to appeal to the younger generation.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0

"Born in Shanghai," a short video series telling stories about the founding and development of the Communist Party of China, is airing on the local News Channel, Dragon TV and streaming platform Knews.

The eight-episode series gives an insight into historical events and Shanghai's role as the birthplace of the Party. It highlights the city's historical sites and tells viewers more about the Party's history.

The series is helmed by young directors of Shanghai Media Group, who have incorporated elements such as a cappella singing, magic, animation and storytelling to appeal to younger people. They interviewed many people, including historians and expats.

One of them is American TV host and scholar Steven Weathers, who has been living in Shanghai for 15 years. In 2012, he received the Magnolia Award for his contributions to the city.

"Shanghai is an amazing city, now and always," said Weathers.

'Born in Shanghai' tells the Party history
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     