Hospital introduces IVF insurance policy

  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
Shanghai International Medical Center teams up with insurance companies on a policy which will allow full reimbursement if in vitro fertilization fails.
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0

Shanghai International Medical Center has teamed with an insurance company to introduce a policy for couples undergoing in vitro fertilization.

Those receiving the service at the hospital can get full reimbursement if the procedure fails, officials said.

"The product is to help ease the financial and psychological pressure for couples seeking IVF services, which are costly," said Dr Zhang Hong, director of the hospital's reproductive health center.

The success rate of one IVF treatment is usually between 30 and 40 percent. In leading medical centers, the success rate can be over 60 percent. However, there are still failures and couples requiring repeated IVF services. The insurance policy can be useful to reduce their burden, hospital officials said.

Ti Gong

Doctors at Shanghai International Medical Center's reproductive health center.

