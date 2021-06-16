News / Metro

A booming summer expected for new culinary delicacies in city

Many food-related businesses in the city are anticipating a summer spending boom, with crossover approaches and the launch of new food products.
Many food-related businesses in the city are anticipating a summer spending boom, with crossover approaches and the launch of new food products.

Xing Hua Lou restaurant in Huangpu District, which dates back to 1851, will introduce several new summer seasonal delicacies next week.

The summer menu will include iced crayfish, oatmeal pumpkin, iced liuyuehuang (crab roe in June), shrimp paste ribs and salted meat with liuyuehuang to enrich diners' options. 

Ti Gong

An assortment of products that draw inspiration from honey.

While Bee Forest, a leading Shanghai-based honey manufacturer and designated franchiser of the 10th China Flower Expo now underway on Chongming Island, is taking a crossover approach at its new outlet inside Bailian Nanqiao Shopping Mall in Fengxian District.

The new outlet is an experience venue for food and daily scenes like health, culture and fashion, catering to the interests of young people with cultural and innovative products featuring honey. Food-recipe consultations are also available.

Bee Forest has launched honey chips and honey nuts during the flower expo, and invites people to experience honey making on relevant tour itineraries. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
