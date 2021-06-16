Hospital campaign to improve logistics services

Shanghai Hospital Logistical Support Management Association calls for improvements with food and toilet hygiene always scoring low in satisfaction surveys.

City hospitals' logistics support departments are launching a campaign to deal with problems such as toilet hygiene, saving energy, garbage sorting, environment and kitchen management to improve quality and meet the demand of hospital development and patients.

Food and toilet hygiene always a source of dissatisfaction in hospital surveys and the Shanghai Hospital Logistical Support Management Association has called for all relevant departments to make improvements.

Standards will be established to push the reform and regulation of logistics services in hospitals, association officials said.