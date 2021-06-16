News / Metro

Jiading unveils a smarter, faster way to travel

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
A smart new public-travel system in Jiading District will enable people to reserve seats through an app and be transported by car or bus directly to their destinations.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
Shot by Chen Huizhi. Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

If a taxi costs too much and a bus is too slow, a new travel alternative will soon be available in Shanghai.

You can choose departure and arrival stations and times on an app and reserve a seat in advance, and a car or bus will pick you up at the designated location. You will then be transported directly to your destination with no stops in between.

The new travel system was launched today in Jiading District, and it's now up and running on an 8.2-kilometer lane on Huyi Highway – a special lane for motor vehicles with more than one person.

Shanghai Daily reporter took a trial ride this morning in a minibus. A total of 15 cars and buses joined the ride.

Traveling on the highway lane from Chenxiang Road to Yecheng Road, there were no red lights, and it to ok only nine minutes. Normally it takes at least 25 minutes.

The lane's speed limit is 60 kilometers per hour, twice the average speed of a bus along the same route, according to Cui Lei, a manager at Shanghai Dexin Smart Technology, a Jiading-based company involved in the system's development.

"The system aims to transport people more efficiently over major such as Huyi Highway, especially during rush hour, with special traffic light schemes," Cui said.

It works, he explained, by automatically allocating passengers to cars or buses interconnected in the system via the Internet.

"No reservation will be turned down, and theoretically the system can transport at least 30,000 people per hour, on par with the subway system," he said.

The system provides cars and buses with 5, 15 to 17 and 23 seats, and the service is free during the trial period. The future ticket price will be higher than buses but lower than taxis.

Reservations can be made through the WeChat app "Zhihui Chelie," which is entirely in Chinese.

In the future, all cars and buses in the system will be driverless.

Other participants in the project include the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Tongji University, Tsinghua University, Hunan University and the Jiading District government.

It is the first experiment of its kind in the entire country, and a new effort in Jiading to develop its smart traffic systems.

Jiading leads the country in developing smart and Internet-connected vehicles and unmanned driving, with 131 kilometers of roads in the district involved in various projects. It plans to be fully open to trials of such vehicles by next year.

Meanwhile, the first smart city traffic standards, the highest in China, are expected to launch in Jiading by the end of this year. The standards are being created by Tongji University, the Shanghai Transportation Commission and the Jiading District government with partners.

Due to congestion in the city, the government has been promoting travel by public transportation.

Jiading unveils a smarter, faster way to travel
Ti Gong

Cars and buses used in the system's trial run today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     