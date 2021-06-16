Jiading unveils a smarter, faster way to travel

A smart new public-travel system in Jiading District will enable people to reserve seats through an app and be transported by car or bus directly to their destinations.

If a taxi costs too much and a bus is too slow, a new travel alternative will soon be available in Shanghai.

You can choose departure and arrival stations and times on an app and reserve a seat in advance, and a car or bus will pick you up at the designated location. You will then be transported directly to your destination with no stops in between.

The new travel system was launched today in Jiading District, and it's now up and running on an 8.2-kilometer lane on Huyi Highway – a special lane for motor vehicles with more than one person.

Shanghai Daily reporter took a trial ride this morning in a minibus. A total of 15 cars and buses joined the ride.

Traveling on the highway lane from Chenxiang Road to Yecheng Road, there were no red lights, and it to ok only nine minutes. Normally it takes at least 25 minutes.

The lane's speed limit is 60 kilometers per hour, twice the average speed of a bus along the same route, according to Cui Lei, a manager at Shanghai Dexin Smart Technology, a Jiading-based company involved in the system's development.

"The system aims to transport people more efficiently over major such as Huyi Highway, especially during rush hour, with special traffic light schemes," Cui said.

It works, he explained, by automatically allocating passengers to cars or buses interconnected in the system via the Internet.

"No reservation will be turned down, and theoretically the system can transport at least 30,000 people per hour, on par with the subway system," he said.

The system provides cars and buses with 5, 15 to 17 and 23 seats, and the service is free during the trial period. The future ticket price will be higher than buses but lower than taxis.

Reservations can be made through the WeChat app "Zhihui Chelie," which is entirely in Chinese.

In the future, all cars and buses in the system will be driverless.

Other participants in the project include the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Tongji University, Tsinghua University, Hunan University and the Jiading District government.

It is the first experiment of its kind in the entire country, and a new effort in Jiading to develop its smart traffic systems.

Jiading leads the country in developing smart and Internet-connected vehicles and unmanned driving, with 131 kilometers of roads in the district involved in various projects. It plans to be fully open to trials of such vehicles by next year.

Meanwhile, the first smart city traffic standards, the highest in China, are expected to launch in Jiading by the end of this year. The standards are being created by Tongji University, the Shanghai Transportation Commission and the Jiading District government with partners.

Due to congestion in the city, the government has been promoting travel by public transportation.