Ambassadors learn of Party's achievements

A delegation of ambassadors from more than 40 countries visit the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China to learn how the Party shaped China.

Zhang Chi / Shanghai Observer

A delegation of ambassadors from more than 40 countries visited the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Wednesday morning to learn about the development of the Party and its achievements over the past 100 years.

The ambassadors are to take part in a special dialogue between the Party and political parties in other countries in Shanghai on Wednesday evening. More than 740 guests from about 100 countries, including the ambassadors, will attend it in person or online.

They will also visit a community civic center in Changning District, the waterfront in Yangpu District and the China Flower Expo in Chongming District on Thursday.

The dialogue and the visits have been organized by the international department of the CPC's Central Committee and the CPC Shanghai Committee to help other countries to learn about the changes that have taken place in China under the leadership of the Party and strengthen cooperation and exchanges experiences between the CPC and political parties in other countries.

Yang Meiping / SHINE

On Wednesday, the ambassadors visited the former site where the Party was founded in July 1921 and a newly built exhibition hall.

Fariz Mehdawi, Palestinian ambassador to China, said it was difficult to count how many times he had visited the city as his first visit was in 1986.

"It was not Shanghai today, it was a totally different place," he said. "The city actually sums up the story of China in a way if one only can visit Shanghai, he can have a glimpse into what kind of history this country had gone through, right from the pains and struggles and the difficulties. So the whole city looks like a museum."

He said Shanghai demonstrated a real story from sadness and pain to happiness and prosperity, which could not have be achieved without a party to do it.

"Without a machine, this big vehicle of China could not have moved all this long journey and the journey still continues," he said. "So every time I come here, I feel so much energized and reorganized because as Palestinians we are also passing through difficult times. When we come here and see what you have done, we become even more sure that we are also going to make it possible."

Zhang Chi / Shanghai Observer

Baudelaire Ndong Ella, Gabonese ambassador to China, said it was his third time to come to Shanghai and he was always amazed at the way it was progressing in development.

"I think Shanghai is a place where you have to come every time to see China's achievements," he said.

He said Shanghai was where the CPC left the seed of the development of China.

"It was important to start here, it was important to have the foundation here," he said. "All the (first) 13 members of the CPC said never forget why you began, never forget your initial commitment."

Yang Meiping / SHINE

He praised the CPC's role not only in China's evolution but also in its contributions to the world.

"China is the most important country in the world now with contributions in health, contributions in the economy, and contributions in politics," he said. "You see I'm coming from the country where China contributed a lot to fight COVID-19. Without China, we could not afford to control the pandemic. We've received vaccines, we've received medical support. Most of the countries in Africa have received it. Can you imagine one country to help almost one continent and to spread its support to most of the countries in the world? I think the contribution of the CPC is very important for the world. The vision of Xi Jinping, president of the CPC who said that we are a community with shared values and the shared future of mankind, is very important."

Yang Meiping / SHINE

The ambassador said he was also inspired to see the achievements China has made in poverty alleviation.

"My country is still fighting to achieve poverty alleviation," he said. "It's very, very difficult to overcome poverty for over 800 million people like in China. We have about 2 million and we still fight. So this is inspiring for me. The methodology, the means they put in place, the commitment of the Party and the young people in the Party, they are volunteers going to the village to work for villagers to help them to overcome the poverty. This is a good inspiration for countries like us."

Zhang Chi / Shanghai Observer

The delegation watched an oath-take ceremony for a group of 20 young people joining the Party.

"It's a good inspiration because the future of the Party is these people," said Ndong Ella. "You remember the 13 members who met here in 1921 were young. These people have achieved what we have today. But these young people, I don't know in 30 years or 40 years, will be the ones who will make China more and more developed, more and more important. It's very important to have this kind of ceremony that makes me realize the CPC is still working hard to improve the wellbeing in China."