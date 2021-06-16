News / Metro

4.83m yuan to help children with liver failure

Donation from SMIC and partners to help more poor children needing liver transplants to save their lives to have surgery at Renji Hospital, a world leader in the field.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp teamed up with over 90 partners and donated 4.38 million yuan (US$684,375) to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation on Wednesday to help poor children needing liver transplants at Renji Hospital.

It was the ninth round of donations to the project, which so far has collected over 33 million yuan and helped 572 children with terminal liver failure to receive charity surgery.

Since it began carrying out children's liver transplants in 2006, Renji Hospital has completed 2,609 such surgeries, ranking No. 1 in the world for eight consecutive years. The one-year survival rate is 94 percent and five-year survival rate 91 percent.

"These achievements are closely related with social support like the donation from SMIC. We will work harder to help more children with terminal liver failure and give them chance to have a healthy life," said Dr Xia Qiang, president of Renji Hospital and a leading children's liver transplant surgeon.

Ti Gong

Dr Xia Qiang, president of Renji Hospital, with children receiving charity liver transplant in Renji.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
