2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Russia and the UK. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 11.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 15.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 56 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,799 imported cases, 1,728 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.