Japanese expat impressed by city's waste sorting

The 70th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat Shimizu Yasumasa, chief executive officer of Shanghai Qinghuan Enviro Protech.

Yasumasa has lived in Shanghai for 16 years. He is impressed by the city's waste sorting, an environmentally friendly action that has been conducted for two years in Shanghai.

"Lately, I've noticed there are fewer garbage cans along the streets in Shanghai," said Yasumasa. "Shanghainese are skilled in waste sorting, which has become an integral part of people's lives in the city."

Walking along Suzhou Creek and chatting with the elderly, he enjoys his life in Shanghai and thinks Shanghainese are hardworking and friendly.

Yasumasa recalled his quarantine experience in Shanghai, and called for Japanese people in the city to abide by the laws and regulations in China.