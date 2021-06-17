Customs officers seize flies in test tubes

Imported parcel intercepted in Shanghai found to contain 58 test tubes which had over a thousand of the type of fly commonly used in scientific research.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Customs officers found more than 1,000 live insects in an imported parcel recently, officials said on Thursday.

The parcel contained 58 test tubes each with about 20 Drosophila melanogaster, a fly commonly used in scientific research.

The contents were not declared and the parcel had no import quarantine permit.

The parcel, which would be sent to a domestic research institute, has been destroyed.

Live insects are banned from being carried or mailed to China without quarantine or approval procedures, customs authorities said.