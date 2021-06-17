Lessons in health and culture for Green City residents

Sino-Japanese event for members of the community in Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area features traditional dances from both countries, tai chi, calligraphy and guqin performances.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jinqiao's Green City community in the Pudong New Area launched a Sino-Japanese health improvement event on Thursday for its residents, many of whom are expats.

Traditional dances from both China and Japan, tai chi, calligraphy, guqin performances as well as food from Japan were featured at the event.

There was a lecture on health and a roundtable discussion on healthy lifestyles and health care involving traditional Chinese medicine.

Courtney, from California, said she was very interested in health improvements and eager to learn some Chinese physical exercises.

"I have been living here for five years with my husband. I was glad to participate in such an event and learn about health care and experience different cultures," she said.

