News / Metro

Lessons in health and culture for Green City residents

  20:47 UTC+8, 2021-06-17
Sino-Japanese event for members of the community in Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area features traditional dances from both countries, tai chi, calligraphy and guqin performances.
  20:47 UTC+8, 2021-06-17
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A tai chi demonstration during the event.

Jinqiao's Green City community in the Pudong New Area launched a Sino-Japanese health improvement event on Thursday for its residents, many of whom are expats.

Traditional dances from both China and Japan, tai chi, calligraphy, guqin performances as well as food from Japan were featured at the event.

There was a lecture on health and a roundtable discussion on healthy lifestyles and health care involving traditional Chinese medicine.

Courtney, from California, said she was very interested in health improvements and eager to learn some Chinese physical exercises.

"I have been living here for five years with my husband. I was glad to participate in such an event and learn about health care and experience different cultures," she said. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Courtney (second from right) learns how to use a Wuji ball, a Chinese physical exercise ball.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Music is performed on the guqin, a seven-string Chinese instrument.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Green City residents watch a calligraphy expert at work.

Editor: Cai Wenjun
