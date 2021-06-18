3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Guinea, DR Congo and Russia. Meanwhile, one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,802 imported cases, 1,728 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.



One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.