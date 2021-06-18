Polish expat's quest to improve understanding of Chinese culture

The 71st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Polish expat Adam Strzep, a visiting scientist of the Chinese Academy of Science's Shanghai Institute of Ceramics.

He has lived in Shanghai for a year and a half.

"It's not a problem for foreigners to travel in big Chinese cities, because almost everything is bilingual," said Strzep.

He's learning Chinese not only because it's more convenient for him to travel in China, but also because it gives him a better understanding of Chinese culture.

A big fan of science fiction, Strzep's favorite books include Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem."

"I think Chinese people will most likely put their feet on the moon," said Strzep.