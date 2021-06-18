News / Metro

New orthopedic material center established in city

Individualized artificial limbs and tailor-made 3D printing will be the focus of the new Shanghai Orthopedic New Material and Regeneration Technology Research Center.
Individualized artificial limbs and tailor-made 3D printing will be the focus of the Shanghai Orthopedic New Material and Regeneration Technology Research Center at Shanghai 6th People's Hospital, the center announced today.

The research center will focus on bone and soft bone repairing material research and development, joint reconstruction and new material development, soft  tissue repairing and material research, and sport injury rehabilitation and equipment development.

"China's orthopedic research usually focuses on clinical challenges. The new center will focus on technical improvements related to repairing material study, which is mainly occupied by foreign institutes and companies," said Dr Fan Cunyi, vice president of Shanghai 6th People's Hospital and leader of the new center.

He said the center will focus on the combination of precise medicine and transferring clinical research into industrialized products through the cooperation of domestic manufacturing companies to benefit more patients.

