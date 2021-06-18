Songjiang flower landscape celebrates CPC's centennial

A huge flower landscape covering about 1,200 square meters has been set up at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CPC.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The magnificent landscape features the CPC emblem and iconic figures such as "100" and "1921," the year the Party was founded in Shanghai.

It's made of a variety of plants such as calliopsis and maidenhair.

The current humid and sultry weather in the city posed a challenge for the landscape arrangement, but gardeners conquered all difficulties and the flower landscape was completed in three days.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

To celebrate the occasion, the botanical garden is displaying about 100,000 new pots of flowers, presenting a sea of blossoms and a feast for the eyes.

A summer flower exhibition will also take place between June 20 and July 5, featuring Chinese roses, water lilies, lotuses, herbal plants and perennial flowers.