Songjiang flower landscape celebrates CPC's centennial

Hu Min
  17:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
A huge flower landscape covering about 1,200 square meters has been set up at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CPC.
Ti Gong

The flower landscape in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Ti Gong

The flower landscape

Ti Gong

A flower bridge at Chenshan Botanical Garden

A huge flower landscape covering about 1,200 square meters has been set up at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. 

The magnificent landscape features the CPC emblem and iconic figures such as "100" and "1921," the year the Party was founded in Shanghai.

It's made of a variety of plants such as calliopsis and maidenhair. 

The current humid and sultry weather in the city posed a challenge for the landscape arrangement, but gardeners conquered all difficulties and the flower landscape was completed in three days. 

Ti Gong

Hydrangea at the garden

Ti Gong

The flower landscape

Ti Gong

Flowers in full bloom at the garden

To celebrate the occasion, the botanical garden is displaying about 100,000 new pots of flowers, presenting a sea of blossoms and a feast for the eyes. 

A summer flower exhibition will also take place between June 20 and July 5, featuring Chinese roses, water lilies, lotuses, herbal plants and perennial flowers.

Ti Gong

Hydrangea at the garden

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
