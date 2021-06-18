News / Metro

Hospital announces new building's topping off

Zhongshan Hospital officials say the building will improve the hospital's environment, enable better allocation of medical resources and meet patients' growing demands.
A new medical research building at Zhongshan Hospital has been topped off and is ready for interior decoration, hospital officials announced on Friday.

The building, with 100,000 square meters of construction area, will have 20 floors above ground and three under for medical, research and education use.

Located in the southern part of the hospital's west branch, it will improve the hospital's environment, enable better allocation of medical resources and meet patients' growing demands, officials said.

﻿
﻿
