News / Metro

Exhibition with video ranking women suspended

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
OCAT Shanghai Contemporary Art Museum, which has closed temporarily, says it is sorry the art project and how the artist interpreted his work had offended so many people.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0

A video exhibition at the OCAT Shanghai contemporary art museum showing a video of 5,000 women with numbers ranking their appearance has shocked the public.

The video – "Uglier and Uglier" – was created by artist Song Tuo, a graduate of the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. In an interview, Song said he had filmed the women at a Chinese university without their knowledge and ranking their appearance had taken him a long time. 


Exhibition with video ranking women suspended

Some of the women given numbers from 1 to 5,000, with 1 being the most beautiful, according to Song. 

Challenged as to whether he was objectifying women, Song said that while did objectify women, it was also a form of respect. It didn't matter if he did it intentionally or not, we all do it secretly in our hearts, he said.

Exhibition with video ranking women suspended

Controversial artist Song Tuo.

The video is part of the Circular Impact Video Art 21 exhibition which features 21 Chinese and foreign artists.

The exhibition has now been suspended.

Exhibition with video ranking women suspended

The Circular Impact Video Art 21 exhibition.

The museum issued an apology on Friday on its Weibo account saying it was sorry that the art project and how the artist interpreted his work had offended so many people. The museum will be closed temporarily.

Exhibition with video ranking women suspended

The apology issued by the OCAT Shanghai Contemporary Art Museum on Friday.

When the video was shown for the first time in 2013, Song told an interviewer that what he was trying to say with the video was not the women's appearances, but the fact that the video length was approximately the opening hours of a museum in a day.

So the video can only be played once in any given day and no two visitors can equally appreciate the video itself. The intent was to discuss the exhibition mechanism and the relationship between visitors and the artwork.

Asked whether he had offended and hurt the women in the video, Song admitted that he had. But he said he believes in himself and won't compromise.

Many people vented their anger about his video in the comment section of the museum's Weibo account. 


Exhibition with video ranking women suspended

A screenshot of some Weibo users' angry comments.

One woman commented that women had been objectified for thousands of years and why didn't the artist objectify men?

Another commented that disgusting and outrageous things were being done in the name of art.

Most of those who commented were concerned that the women were filmed without their knowledge and should not be objects of shame in public. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     