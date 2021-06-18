News / Metro

Rain welcomes arrival of Summer Solstice

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  23:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-18
Showers and cloudy weather expected in the city from Saturday to Monday with maximum temperatures from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and lows of 21 and 22 degrees.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  23:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-18       0
Rain welcomes arrival of Summer Solstice
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It rains in Shanghai on Friday and more showers are expected over the weekend.

Showers and cloudy weather are expected in the city from Saturday to Monday, the high school entrance examination period.

The maximum temperature will range from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius with lows of 21 and 22 in the next three days when air quality will be good. 

The plum rain belt weakened on Friday and will bring brief showers and cloudy weather on Saturday, local forecasters said. 

There will be a break from the rain from Tuesday to Friday, however, with the temperatures climbing due to the plum rain belt moving south.

The 10th solar term this year, xiazhi, or Summer Solstice, is on Monday, the longest day and shortest night. After xiazhi, daytime becomes shorter and nights longer.

It also means that the hottest part of the summer is coming. Frequent rain and thunderstorms are expected next week in Shanghai and the lower region of the Yangtze River.

Food made from wheat flour harvested during the Summer Solstice is used to celebrate the day in different regions, and some fruits and green vegetables are in season such as waxberry, lychee, cucumber and Chinese long bean.

"We eat jiaobai, or Zizania latifolia, every year during this time," a female resident surnamed Chen said.

Rain welcomes arrival of Summer Solstice
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Rain falls on the Bund.

