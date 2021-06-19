6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday. They are five Chinese returning from DR Congo, Spain, Cambodia and the UK and one Canadian.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 15.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on June 15.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on June 16.

The fourth and the fifth patients are Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on June 16 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 16.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,808 imported cases, 1,737 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.