Living in Shanghai is a recipe for success

The 72nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expatriate Andrea Calducci, head chef of Centouno, an Italian restaurant at the J Hotel in Shanghai Tower.

The 72nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expatriate Andrea Calducci, head chef of Centouno, an Italian restaurant at the J Hotel in Shanghai Tower.

Calducci has lived in Shanghai for around two years and sees the city as both his home and his future.

"I try to deliver modern Italian dishes by mixing a lot of Chinese ingredients," said Calducci.

Calducci considers that there are certain similarities between Italian and Chinese cuisine. He takes the example of spaghetti, a well-received Italian cuisine that originated from China.

"The Silk Road is a very important part of Italian history," said Calducci. "The explorer Marco Polo brought back Chinese technology, food and many ideas. I plan to pay a visit to the cities along the ancient Silk Road."