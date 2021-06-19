News / Metro

Living in Shanghai is a recipe for success

Dai Mengyi
  10:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
The 72nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expatriate Andrea Calducci, head chef of Centouno, an Italian restaurant at the J Hotel in Shanghai Tower.
Dai Mengyi
  10:26 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0

The 72nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Italian expatriate Andrea Calducci, head chef of Centouno, an Italian restaurant at the J Hotel in Shanghai Tower.

Calducci has lived in Shanghai for around two years and sees the city as both his home and his future.

"I try to deliver modern Italian dishes by mixing a lot of Chinese ingredients," said Calducci.

Calducci considers that there are certain similarities between Italian and Chinese cuisine. He takes the example of spaghetti, a well-received Italian cuisine that originated from China.

"The Silk Road is a very important part of Italian history," said Calducci. "The explorer Marco Polo brought back Chinese technology, food and many ideas. I plan to pay a visit to the cities along the ancient Silk Road."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     