Shanghai and Fujian agree to develop "red" tourism

Shanghai and south-eastern Fujian Province will deepen cooperation in the "red" tourism field with a number of agreements inked in the city of Sanming.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai and south-eastern Fujian Province will deepen cooperation in the "red" tourism field with a number of agreements inked in the city of Sanming.

Under the agreement, signed by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism on Friday, the two sides will enhance cooperation in developing "red" tourism routes, conduct "red" tourism activities, market promotion, and development of relevant cultural products as well as the exchange of "Red" attractions.

Shanghai and Fujian have rich "red" tourism resources and huge potentials in their cultural and tourism cooperation, said Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai boasts 65 "red" tourist attractions and 31 museums and memorials, where visitors can learn about the city's revolutionary past, as well as more than 800 revolutionary sites.

In March, the first batch of 358 revolutionary cultural relics across the city were announced by Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

These include historical documents, architecture, items, archives and monuments.

The sites of the first, second and fourth national congresses of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai have recently been granted a 5A rating by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A 5A rating indicates exceptional overall tourism quality.

Ti Gong

Fujian Province is home to the Gutian Conference Site, where the Gutian Conference was held in 1929 during the second National Revolutionary War. Sanming City in the province is a key area of China's central revolutionary base and the starting point of the Long March of the Red Army.

Fujian has 1,657 immovable revolutionary cultural relics and over 140,000 movable revolutionary cultural relics.

It also boasts 46 national A-level "Red" tourist attractions such as the Gutian Conference Site, a 5A tourist attraction.

Thirty-four travel agencies in Shanghai signed cooperation agreements with their counterparts and tourist attractions in Fujian to organize tour groups for each other.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

In addition, 41 cultural and tourism projects with a total investment of 22.4 billion yuan were signed between Shanghai and Sanming.

These included the construction of the Mingxi Tea Expo Culture Park and Mingtai Huaping Culture Exchange Base in Sanming.

Sanming boasts an array of attractions such as Dajin Lake scenic area, a 5A national tourist attraction, Yuhua Cave, Jiulongtan, Zhaixia Grand Canyon, and Shangqing Brook.