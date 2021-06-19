News / Metro

Consumption growing strongly among the young

﻿ Chen Huizhi
  20:15 UTC+8, 2021-06-19       0
Consumption in the culture and tourism industry in the Yangtze River Delta region in the first half of this year is back to the level before the COVID-19 pandemic.
5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A fair featuring new products from young entrepreneurs and famous traditional local brands at Qinhuangdao cruise terminal in Yangpu District on Friday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fair featuring new products from young entrepreneurs and famous traditional local brands is held at Qinhuangdao cruise terminal in Yangpu District on Friday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fair featuring new products from young entrepreneurs and famous traditional local brands is held at Qinhuangdao cruise terminal in Yangpu District on Friday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fair featuring new products from young entrepreneurs and famous traditional local brands is held at Qinhuangdao cruise terminal in Yangpu District on Friday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A fair featuring new products from young entrepreneurs and famous traditional local brands is held at Qinhuangdao cruise terminal in Yangpu District on Friday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Consumption in the culture and tourism industry in the Yangtze River Delta region in the first half of this year was back to the level before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by the Youth League Shanghai on Friday.

The average consumption of young people peaked on Valentine's Day.

During the Double Five Shopping Festival last month, services that offer role-playing board games with storylines led the list of new haunts of young consumers in growth.

Consumers laid out three times more money for those services than during the festival last year, according to the report.

Such board games are gradually replacing traditional board games in the market, and most of the consumers for those games are under 30 years old, the report said.

Their growth was followed by that of new types of sports facilities such as those for skiing, surfing and diving. Consumption in the latter category during the festival grew twofold from the same period last year.

At the regional level, two in three people from the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region, or Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, are under 30 years old, and their favorite destinations are amusement parks and museums.

For young people from Shanghai, the major attractions in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui are nature and ancient relic sites.

The report drew data from meituan.com, a Chinese booking website.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
