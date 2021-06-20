3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery and one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 15 via Ethiopia.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on June 18.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 83 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, one patient was discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,811 imported cases, 1,738 have been discharged upon recovery and 73 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.