Shanghai medical personnel's fight again COVID-19 on stage

Ti Gong

A drama portraying the fight against COVID-19 by Shanghai medical personnel in Wuhan, the then epicenter of the coronavirus, debuted at the Shanghai Theater Academy on Saturday.

The self-developed drama shows how Shanghai medical staff fought in the front line against COVID-19.

Some of the performers are real medical staff, air crew and teachers and students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. They are just portraying themselves.

Dr Qu Hongping, from Ruijin Hospital, a leading expert supporting the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the designated facility for coronavirus patients, said the drama pulled him back to the 67-day battle.

"Coronavirus prevention and control is a special fight and all medical staff will follow their oaths while putting on white uniforms to protect and treat patients," he said.