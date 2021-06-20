News / Metro

Shanghai medical personnel's fight again COVID-19 on stage

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:12 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
A drama portraying the fight against COVID-19 by Shanghai medical personnel in Wuhan, the then epicenter of the coronavirus, has debuted at the Shanghai Theater Academy.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:12 UTC+8, 2021-06-20       0
Shanghai medical personnel's fight again COVID-19 on stage
Ti Gong

The drama debuted on Saturday.

A drama portraying the fight against COVID-19 by Shanghai medical personnel  in Wuhan, the then epicenter of the coronavirus, debuted at the Shanghai Theater Academy on Saturday.

The self-developed drama shows how Shanghai medical staff fought in the front line against COVID-19. 

Some of the performers are real medical staff, air crew and teachers and students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. They are just portraying themselves.

Dr Qu Hongping, from Ruijin Hospital, a leading expert supporting the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the designated facility for coronavirus patients, said the drama pulled him back to the 67-day battle.

"Coronavirus prevention and control is a special fight and all medical staff will follow their oaths while putting on white uniforms to protect and treat patients," he said.

Shanghai medical personnel's fight again COVID-19 on stage
Ti Gong

Emergency treatment is demonstrated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     