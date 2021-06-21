1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is an Emiratis. Meanwhile, one imported suspected case is undergoing test.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is an Emiratis who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 14.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,812 imported cases, 1,738 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.