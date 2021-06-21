Quick survey: Are you satisfied with SHINE?

News / Metro

How often do you read news on SHINE?

  • Every day
  • Several times a week
  • Once a week
  • Occasionally

Which sections do you read most? (Multiple choices)

  • Metro
  • Nation
  • In Focus
  • Business
  • Videos
  • Opinion
  • Travel
  • Lifestyle
  • Taste
  • Culture
  • Others

Besides that, which else sections do you want to read on SHINE?

How often do you share our news via social media?

  • At least once a week
  • At least once a month
  • Occasionally
  • Never

If you share our news via social media, which sections do you share most?

  • Metro
  • Nation
  • In Focus
  • Business
  • Videos
  • Opinion
  • Travel
  • Lifestyle
  • Taste
  • Culture
  • Others

Do you also follow us on social media?

  • Yes
  • No

If yes, which platform? (Multiple choices)

  • WeChat (上海日报SHINE)
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Youtube
  • Instagram

Besides SHINE, from which channel do you get news about Shanghai and China? (Multiple choices)

  • Social media
  • SHINE is my only channel to get Shanghai news
  • Other news media (Please name some of them)

Would you recommend SHINE to your friends?

  • Yes
  • No
