Musical celebration of CPC's 100th anniversary

A competition and concert celebrating the centennial of the Communist Party of China was held in Xuhui District, with 21 teams expressing their patriotism through their voices.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Citizens A Cappella Competition was part of the Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, with 21 teams entered in Sunday's final.

Scom, a philharmonic orchestra from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, took home the top prize, Qiling Art Troupe from the Baoshan District Culture Center was the runner-up and The Broad Band came in third.

During the a cappella concert on Sunday night, 11 songs were played by philharmonic orchestras, such as "T.O.P, Moment," "Wake Up" and "Aca Dreamer," all of which are included on an album released at the event.

The concert was hosted by the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Ti Gong