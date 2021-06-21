News / Metro

Musical celebration of CPC's 100th anniversary

Ti Gong

Singers competing in the event

Ti Gong

Children singing during the event

A competition and concert celebrating the centennial of the Communist Party of China was held in Xuhui District, with 21 teams expressing their patriotism through their voices. 

The Shanghai Citizens A Cappella Competition was part of the Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, with 21 teams entered in Sunday's final.

Scom, a philharmonic orchestra from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, took home the top prize, Qiling Art Troupe from the Baoshan District Culture Center was the runner-up and The Broad Band came in third. 

During the a cappella concert on Sunday night, 11 songs were played by philharmonic orchestras, such as "T.O.P, Moment," "Wake Up" and "Aca Dreamer," all of which are included on an album released at the event.

The concert was hosted by the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau. 

Ti Gong

Children perform during the concert. 

Ti Gong

A scene from the competition

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
