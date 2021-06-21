News / Metro

Trio of city parks drop admission charges

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0
Three more parks will be free to the public beginning in July – Century Park and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area and Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-06-21       0

Three more parks will be free to the public beginning in July, the city's greenery authorities said today. 

Currently, only 17 of the 406 city parks in Shanghai charge admission fees, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau. 

Century Park and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area and Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District will be free beginning July 1.

Reservations can be made via these parks' WeChat accounts and will be required for visits after June 30.

"We have ordered these parks to put contingency plans in place in case of big crowds," said Xu Dongxin, director of the bureau's greenery department. "They should implement flexible measures to prevent overcrowding at entrances, and enhance security along with police and urban management authorities," Xu said.

Residents and tourists are called on to avoid visits on peak days, the bureau said. 

Greenery authorities said they will encourage more parks to drop their admission fees.

Century Park said it has upgraded security facilities with new surveillance cameras and fencing. In addition, about 400 lamps and drainage systems in the park have been upgraded for safety. It will also introduce more catering facilities, rest stations for joggers and bookstores to provide more pleasant experiences for visitors, its operator said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     