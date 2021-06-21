Trio of city parks drop admission charges

Three more parks will be free to the public beginning in July – Century Park and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area and Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District.

Three more parks will be free to the public beginning in July, the city's greenery authorities said today.

Currently, only 17 of the 406 city parks in Shanghai charge admission fees, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Century Park and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area and Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District will be free beginning July 1.

Reservations can be made via these parks' WeChat accounts and will be required for visits after June 30.

"We have ordered these parks to put contingency plans in place in case of big crowds," said Xu Dongxin, director of the bureau's greenery department. "They should implement flexible measures to prevent overcrowding at entrances, and enhance security along with police and urban management authorities," Xu said.

Residents and tourists are called on to avoid visits on peak days, the bureau said.

Greenery authorities said they will encourage more parks to drop their admission fees.

Century Park said it has upgraded security facilities with new surveillance cameras and fencing. In addition, about 400 lamps and drainage systems in the park have been upgraded for safety. It will also introduce more catering facilities, rest stations for joggers and bookstores to provide more pleasant experiences for visitors, its operator said.