1 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

The patient is a Chinese returning from Thailand. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

One imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 20.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while four close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,813 imported cases, 1,745 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.