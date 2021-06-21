Frenchman amazed at city's dynamism and optimism

The 76th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Yann Bozec, president of Tapestry Asia-Pacific and chief executive officer of Coach China.

"I can't stop being amazed at the energy, dynamism and optimism of Shanghai, a fantastic city that keeps evolving with fast speed," said Bozec.

He believes China leads the trends of the fashion world, and Shanghai is overflowing with arts and creativity.

"Coach debuted a fashion show in Shanghai featuring co-creation with four talented Chinese artists," he said. "It's the first time the brand has hosted a fashion show outside of New York City."