City sets out tourist destination ambition

Shanghai is to turn the Bund into an iconic event and reception venue, and make a promenade along Suzhou Creek a destination for leisure and a slower pace of life, according to the city's plan to become a world famous tourist destination during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).

The plan, released on Tuesday, also envisages empowering the city's five "new cities" with cultural and tourism functions and upgrading Chongming Island as a world-class ecological zone.

Historic preservation zones in downtown will be places to ramble while the construction of ecological culture and tourism for the demonstration zone of integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the national resort of Sheshan Mountain, the cruise tourism development demonstration area and the coastal tourism area will be upgraded, according to the plan.

Shanghai will also own its brand name tourism festival, expo and show and major platforms for resources exchange, talent cultivation, global brainstorming, promotion and cooperation.

The plan puts forward seven tasks.

First, to improve the functional space of urban tourism and build a world-class tourism destination with cultural heritage.

Second, form new tourism industry advantages.

Third, promote digital transformation of tourism and vigorously develop the new economy.

Fourth, persist in shaping tourism with culture and highlighting culture with tourism to create an example of cultural tourism integration.

Fifth, to serve the new development pattern and strengthen the portal function of a tourism hub.

Sixth, optimize the tourism service environment, so that citizens and tourists have more sense of gain and happiness.

Seventh, face the world and serve the whole country, deepen exchanges and regional cooperation with foreign countries and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

By the end of 2025, Shanghai's total annual tourism revenue should have increased from 313.98 billion yuan (US$48.48 billion) in 2020 to more than 700 billion yuan, accounting for 6 percent of the city's GDP.

The number of major tourism investment projects will be increased to 100, the number of 10 million-visitor tourist entrances will be increased to six, the number of national 5A level tourist destinations increased to six, and the number of scenic sties on the doorstep increased to 200.