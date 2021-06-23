Spanish expat impressed with China's long-term view

The 77th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Spanish expat Javier Nieto, general manager of Cepsa Chemical Shanghai.

"China was the first country to implement drastic measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus while helping companies survive," said Nieto. "I think the current Chinese political system allows the country to make long-term plans. The government not only looks at the next five years but beyond, which allows China to maximize and reap the benefits of technological advances."

Nieto would like to travel around China, especially the northwest, which he thinks would give him a better understanding of Chinese culture and history.

"I have worked with many international teams, and my Shanghai team is one of the best, because they, or the Chinese people in general, are willing to become better and better," he said.