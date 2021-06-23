﻿
News / Metro

Country's first eSports mall targets young consumers

China's first eSports-themed shopping complex opened today in Putuo District, geared primarily toward people between the ages of 12 and 30.
Yang Jian / SHINE

A store in the newly unveiled eSports mall in Putuo.

China's first eSports-themed shopping complex opened today in Putuo District, geared primarily toward people between the ages of 12 and 30. 

The ESP eSports Experiencing Center in the Changfeng business district along Suzhou Creek features a professional eSports arena, as well as animation, movies and virtual reality games.

The East China postseason contest of the King Pro League (KPL) will be held here, expected to host more than 350 games a year.

Putuo has made eSports one of its key industries, helping serve the city's ambition to become the global eSports capital, according to the district's culture and tourism bureau. More than 20 eSports companies are based here.

Several key eSports venues have been developed in downtown Putuo, such as the IMBA eSports center at Global Harbor Mall, the biggest downtown shopping mall, and an eSports Internet bar at Huxi Worker's Cultural Palace.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The new ESP eSports Experiencing Center

Yang Jian / SHINE

The eSports Experiencing Center is China's first eSports-themed shopping complex.

