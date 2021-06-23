News / Metro

5G to improve air-to-ground aviation communications

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-23       0
Communications between aircraft and ground control will be improved with 5G plus Air-to-Ground.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:59 UTC+8, 2021-06-23       0
5G to improve air-to-ground aviation communications
Yang Jian / SHINE

A participant tries the latest avionic system at the 10th Avionics International Forum.

China's civil aviation sector will leverage 5G technology to improve communications between aircraft and ground control.

The new communication technology can be used for the Aeronautical Mobile Airport Communication System, a wireless system that supports the transmission of safety and regularity of flight data. 

Communications between aircraft and ground control will be improved with 5G plus Air-to-Ground, while WiFi services at domestic airports will be enhanced with 5G plus WiFi.

"The operational efficiency of domestic airports will be elevated," Yan Linfang, deputy chief designer of CR929, the first long-haul jet jointly developed by China and Russia, told the 10th Avionics International Forum, which wrapped up in Shanghai today.

More than 500 officials, industry leaders and experts from home and abroad attended the forum and shared the latest research on avionics.

The two-day forum, held today and yesterday, was jointly hosted by the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment.

This year's forum primarily focused on the applications of new technologies to avionic systems, such as artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of the things, 5G and quantum computing.

5G to improve air-to-ground aviation communications
Yang Jian / SHINE

An exhibitor showcases an integrated avionic system at the forum.

5G to improve air-to-ground aviation communications
Yang Jian / SHINE

More than 500 officials, industry leaders and experts from home and abroad attend the forum and share the latest research on avionics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     