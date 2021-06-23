5G to improve air-to-ground aviation communications

Communications between aircraft and ground control will be improved with 5G plus Air-to-Ground.

China's civil aviation sector will leverage 5G technology to improve communications between aircraft and ground control.

The new communication technology can be used for the Aeronautical Mobile Airport Communication System, a wireless system that supports the transmission of safety and regularity of flight data.

Communications between aircraft and ground control will be improved with 5G plus Air-to-Ground, while WiFi services at domestic airports will be enhanced with 5G plus WiFi.

"The operational efficiency of domestic airports will be elevated," Yan Linfang, deputy chief designer of CR929, the first long-haul jet jointly developed by China and Russia, told the 10th Avionics International Forum, which wrapped up in Shanghai today.

More than 500 officials, industry leaders and experts from home and abroad attended the forum and shared the latest research on avionics.

The two-day forum, held today and yesterday, was jointly hosted by the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Chinese Aeronautical Establishment.

This year's forum primarily focused on the applications of new technologies to avionic systems, such as artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of the things, 5G and quantum computing.

