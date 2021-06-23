News / Metro

Relaxed legislation for Pudong specified

Chen Huizhi
  21:00 UTC+8, 2021-06-23       0
The city's legislature is now able to make laws solely for the Pudong New Area in an effort to push for the further reform and opening of the new area.
The Shanghai People's Congress, the city's legislature, has specified the relaxed rules announced earlier for the Pudong New Area.

On June 10, the standing committee of the National People's Congress authorized the SPC and its standing committee to tailor-make laws for Pudong in accordance with the constitution and the basic principles of laws and regulations.

This was unprecedented in Shanghai because the new area, as one of the administrative units of Shanghai, was supposed to be ruled only by laws made for the whole of the city besides national laws.

A decision passed in the standing committee of SPC on Wednesday specified that laws, regulations and rules promulgated at national level can be tweaked for Pudong.

In legislation areas where no national laws are applicable, the government, the People's Congress and its standing committee of the Pudong New Area are encouraged to introduce administrative measures for the new area and file legislation suggestions to the legislature of the city, according to the decision.

The decision requires strengthened coordination between governments of the city and the new area to push for systematic openings of the new area and to amplify the overall impacts of the reform of the new area.

The decision took effect on Wednesday.

The Pudong New Area, home to China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, is one of the frontiers of China's reform and opening-up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
