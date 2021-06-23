Winning designs announced for Jiading New Town

The top honors in a design competition for the new town that will cover a third of Jiading District went to four teams, three from Shanghai and one from Germany.

Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Winners of an international design competition for Jiading New City, one of the five "new cities" planned in Shanghai, were announced on Wednesday.

Designers from 22 teams were given the task of designing up to five key zones of the new town at the end of last year.

The zones were the Yuanxiang Lake Central Activity Zone, Jiading Historical Center, Hengli Riverfront, East Station Area of Jiading New Town and Zhuqiao Science and Technology Town.

The winners were Pesch Partner Architekten Stadtplaner from Germany, Shanghai Tongji Urban Planning and Design Institute, Hassell Design Consulting Shanghai Co and Shanghai Planning Institute Design Co.

The winning designs will be taken as the foundation for further planning of the five zones, the Jiading District government said.

Jiading New City, in the center of the district, is to be expanded to 160 square kilometers from the current 122, and cover a third of the entire district.