Water hardness meets mineral water standard

Experts tell health education event that water from the Qingcaosha Reservoir, the major source for the city's residents, meets all 106 national data.

Water hardness in the city has met the standard for mineral water, experts said during a health education event on water safety and quality launched by Shanghai Health Promotion Center and the Pudong New Area Health Commission on Wednesday.

Shanghai has been looking for a high-quality drinking water source and the Qingcaosha Reservoir is now the major source for local residents.

Since using the reservoir in 2011, the water quality has been improved a lot and met all 106 national data, officials said.

The international limit for water hardness is 450mg per liter, while Shanghai's local limit is 250. Water hardness means the amount of dissolved calcium and magnesium in the water.

Water from Qingcaosha has only 128mg per liter, which stands for good mineral water, experts said.