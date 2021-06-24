﻿
American impressed by attention paid to students' physical and mental wellbeing

Dai Mengyi
The 78th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features American expat Lisa Martel De Santis Chisholm, known as Ms C, vice principal of Western curriculum at Vanke Bilingual School. 

Ms C has lived in Shanghai for 20 years and devoted herself to education for 32 years.

She is impressed by how quickly and decisively China implements urban construction projects.

In addition to compulsory subjects like English, Chinese and math, Ms C believes that schools in Shanghai pay a lot of attention to children's physical and mental health.

"I have been reminding my Chinese students to love and respect their country," she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
