﻿
News / Metro

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0
The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed a number of cooperation agreements with Shanghai related to culture and tourism, agriculture and commerce.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0
Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Wildlife in Inner Mongolia

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Autumn in Inner Mongolia

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed several cooperation agreements with Shanghai related to culture and tourism, agriculture and commerce, and promoted its magnificent grassland scenery and agricultural products to Shanghai residents. 

These include nine cultural and tourism agreements with a total investment of 1.5 billion yuan (US$231 million) signed on Wednesday, as well as four projects in agriculture and animal husbandry.

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Culture and Tourism Department and Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism reached a cooperation agreement as well. 

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Inner Mongolian artists perform in Shanghai.

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Inner Mongolia scenery

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Inner Mongolia signs cooperation agreements with Shanghai in the cultural and tourism fields. 

Inner Mongolia hosted a three-day promotional campaign in the city between June 21 and 23 with performances and cuisine. 

The event aimed to deepen exchanges and cooperation between the autonomous region and Shanghai, and fuel the development of Inner Mongolia's cultural and tourism industry, as well as its green agriculture and husbandry product fields, authorities said. 

New tourist projects such as the Laoniuwan Bay scenic area at the Yellow River Grand Canyon, a cultural relics park in Erdos City and an aviation theme park in Alashan League (Prefecture) were promoted with calls for investment.

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

A performance by Inner Mongolian artists 

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Grassland in Inner Mongolia

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

The breathtaking beauty of Inner Mongolia

Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai
Ti Gong

Inner Mongolia promotes agricultural products in Shanghai. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     