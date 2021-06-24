Inner Mongolia forges closer business ties with Shanghai

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed a number of cooperation agreements with Shanghai related to culture and tourism, agriculture and commerce.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed several cooperation agreements with Shanghai related to culture and tourism, agriculture and commerce, and promoted its magnificent grassland scenery and agricultural products to Shanghai residents.

These include nine cultural and tourism agreements with a total investment of 1.5 billion yuan (US$231 million) signed on Wednesday, as well as four projects in agriculture and animal husbandry.

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Culture and Tourism Department and Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism reached a cooperation agreement as well.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Inner Mongolia hosted a three-day promotional campaign in the city between June 21 and 23 with performances and cuisine.

The event aimed to deepen exchanges and cooperation between the autonomous region and Shanghai, and fuel the development of Inner Mongolia's cultural and tourism industry, as well as its green agriculture and husbandry product fields, authorities said.

New tourist projects such as the Laoniuwan Bay scenic area at the Yellow River Grand Canyon, a cultural relics park in Erdos City and an aviation theme park in Alashan League (Prefecture) were promoted with calls for investment.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong