Shanghai medics lend helping hand in Jiangxi Province

Leading medical experts from the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine traveled to Jinggangshan in Jiangxi Province to offer free medical services to local people. They also trained local medical staff to improve grassroots medics' capabilities.

Jinggangshan was considered the "cradle of the Chinese revolution," and locals welcomed the Shanghai contingent with open arms.

"The doctor drew a picture of a heart to carefully explain my disease, and also wrote down all my medication details. I am so moved," said a local elderly man who arrived at the consultation site in early morning to wait for the medical team from Shanghai.

Dr Zhou Jia, president of Shanghai Yueyang, said serving people in Jinggangshan is a way to commemorate the Chinese revolution and express gratitude to people there.