﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai medics lend helping hand in Jiangxi Province

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0
Leading medical experts from Shanghai travelled to Jinggangshan in Jiangxi Province to offer free medical consultations to local people and train grassroots medical staff.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-24       0

Leading medical experts from the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine traveled to Jinggangshan in Jiangxi Province to offer free medical services to local people. They also trained local medical staff to improve grassroots medics' capabilities.

Jinggangshan was considered the "cradle of the Chinese revolution," and locals welcomed the Shanghai contingent with open arms.

"The doctor drew a picture of a heart to carefully explain my disease, and also wrote down all my medication details. I am so moved," said a local elderly man who arrived at the consultation site in early morning to wait for the medical team from Shanghai.

Dr Zhou Jia, president of Shanghai Yueyang, said serving people in Jinggangshan is a way to commemorate the Chinese revolution and express gratitude to people there.

Shanghai medics lend helping hand in Jiangxi Province
Ti Gong

Dr Zhou Jia (left), president of Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine and a cardiothoracic surgery expert, talks to a man with heart disease during the medical consultation in Jinggangshan.

Shanghai medics lend helping hand in Jiangxi Province

Locals welcomed the Shanghai contingent with open arms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     