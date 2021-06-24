﻿
Putuo renovation a model housing project

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-06-24
Major renovations have been completed at an old neighborhood in Putuo District with the project now becoming a demonstration for the city's massive housing revamping campaigns.
Yang Jian / SHINE

Separate lanes for vehicles and pedestrians at Lotus Apartments in Putuo District.

The major renovation of an old neighborhood in Putuo District has been completed and it is now a demonstration for the city's massive housing revamping campaigns.

The structures at Lotus Apartments, built in 1995 at the junction of Putuo, Jiading and Baoshan districts, have been reinforced and public space adjusted to cap the demand for parking and charging of electric vehicles. Intelligent sensors ensure the safety of elderly residents living alone.

A supermarket, community service center and canteen have been built as part of the city's efforts to create a 15-minute community-life circle for each local neighborhood.

Wang Rongkun, 72, one of the neighborhoods earliest residents, called the improvements to the community "overwhelming."

Wang was relocated to the community in 1995 from downtown Fuxing Road. The neighborhood near Gulang and Zhenbei roads was once a remote urban-rural region without public transport or other facilities.

The houses had no gas or tap water and residents had to get their water from wells.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Residents sit in the neighborhood's new community garden.

Wang recalls the first day he moved to his new apartment.

"We dared not to go outside. The road was rugged and wild grass grew to head height," he said. Residents had to bring gas tanks from Baoshan District and it took an hour to take a shuttle bus to the nearest Caoan Wet Market.

Over 8,000 residents were living in the neighborhood covering 160,000 square meters of construction area.

Liang Huili, the then Party secretary of the neighborhood, promised residents that a major problem would be resolved every year to gradually improve living conditions in the neighborhood.

"The neighborhood committee began operating around the clock in 2000 to become the city's first to serve residents at any time," Liang said. Fifteen volunteer teams have been established to help poor residents, the lonely elderly and the disabled as well as to offer medical, entertainment and other services.

Renovation began in 2019 and architects were appointed to further improve the community's housing.

Buildings were repainted, narrow paths broadened with separate lanes for vehicles and pedestrians. Rain and sewage pipelines were rearranged, while leakages were fixed.

Yang Jian / SHINE

An outdoor exercise area at Lotus Apartments.

The work on Lotus Apartments was listed as a model project during the ongoing renovation campaigns across Putuo, the district government said on Thursday.

"I'm now reluctant to sell my apartment though my daughter is trying to persuade me to do so," said Wang.

Putuo is home to many of the city's earliest workers' communities that sprung up in the 1950s to accommodate model workers. The apartment buildings were in a poor condition and required makeovers.

For buildings without private toilets and kitchens, the district's housing authority has launched an initiative to rebuild internal structures and provide each household with its own toilet.

Such projects have been carried out in 68 buildings across Putuo, covering more than 100,000 square meters, benefiting over 2,800 households. The government covers all the expenses.

Yang Jian / SHINE

A electric vehicle parking and charging site in the neighborhood.

Yang Jian / SHINE

A community service center that include a canteen for the elderly.

Yang Jian / SHINE

A garbage-sorting house at the neighborhood.

Ti Gong

A photograph taken of Lotus Apartments in 2001.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
