Achievements of Jewish friends on display

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji Li Jinyu
  01:56 UTC+8, 2021-06-25
Exhibition at the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum showcases 15 Jewish friends of China, shedding light on why they chose to help the Communist Party cause.
Achievements of Jewish friends on display
Li Jinyu / SHINE

"The Jewish Friends of the CPC in the last One Hundred Years" exhibition opened on Thursday and will run for three months.

An Austrian doctor forced to leave Germany after his release from Buchenwald in 1939, settled in Shanghai and later joined the New Fourth Army in the fight against Japanese invasion.

An American lawyer met and married a Chinese writer and actress in Shanghai, and went on to introduce Chinese novels to the world.

An Austrian journalist who worked at United Nations headquarters in New York came back to China in 1951, later becoming a major voice in English and German for China. 

Jacob Rosenfeld, Sidney Shapiro and Ruth Weiss are among the 15 Jewish people whose experiences in China are showcased in a new exhibition at the Shanghai Jewish Refugee Museum. 

The exhibition, "The Jewish Friends of the CPC in the last One Hundred Years," opened on Thursday. It will run for three months.

"This exhibition not only reflects China's continued friendship with countries across the globe, but also demonstrates cultural and people-to-people exchanges among different countries," said Wu Qiang, director with the publicity department of Hongkou District, at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition presents the life and achievements of 15 Jewish friends of China, through vivid descriptions in Chinese and English and old photographs shedding light on why they chose to help the Communist Party. Some sacrificed their lives for the cause, while others adopted Chinese nationality and joined the Party.

The museum on Changyang Road in Hongkou District is a popular site, having received over 400,000 visitors including former refugees and their families from over 100 countries. 

Many Jews who lived in the district during World War II provided items among the hundreds on display in the museum, including passports, marriage certificates and personal belongings such as spectacles and pill boxes.

