6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas, including Germany, the UK, Spain and the US. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Taiwan who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 21.

The second and third patients are Chinese traveling in Germany who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 144 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,825 imported cases, 1,767 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

Nine imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.