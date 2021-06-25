China's financial resources for research second to none: Brazilian expat

The 79th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Brazilian Andre Rosendo, assistant professor at ShanghaiTech University's School of Information Science & Technology.

The 79th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Brazilian expat Andre Rosendo, assistant professor at ShanghaiTech University's School of Information Science and Technology.

Rosendo's team intends to build robots that can learn from their mistakes.

"Nowhere else can you find the financial resources for research and equipment except in China," he said. "It's a very good incentive to do research here."

Rosendo and his team sometimes undertake outreach work aimed at elementary school students on the outskirts of Shanghai, where they teach them how to program.