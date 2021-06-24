Party-themed Metro train to teach children

A special "red" train with activities for children will be running on Metro Line 2 for the next two months to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

A special "red" train is operating on Metro Line 2 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Initiated by Shanghai Little Star Group, the train will run for about two months.

Activities for children will teach them about the development and achievements of the Party.